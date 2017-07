Margie (Fladt) Poturalski, 79, formerly of Marysville, died July 14, 2017, surrounded by her family at her beachside home in Rocky Point, Mexico.

She was born on May 15, 1938, to the late Emmett A. and Rosina (Herre) Fladt.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments