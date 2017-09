Oliver Roy Hicks, the three-day-old son of Thad and Sarah Hicks of Marysville, died Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. He was born on Aug. 31, in Columbus, to Thad and Sarah Hicks. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his twin brother, Otto

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments