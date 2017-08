Judge Richard Eugene Parrott, 83, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Sunday morning, July 30, 2017, at the Ohio State University (OSU) Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born on May 26, 1934, in Delaware, to the late Donald D. and Dorothy G. Ballard Parrott.

