Roberta “Bobbi” Price, 55, of Marysville, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Fort Knox, Kentucky, as a result of pancreatic cancer.

She was born on June 19, 1962, in Brooklyn, New York, to her father, Rodger (Ruth) Richter, and mother, the late Eleanor Richter.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments