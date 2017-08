Rosemary I. Rausch, 91, of Plain City, died Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, 2017, at Bluebird Retirement Community, in Marysville.

She was born on July 2, 1926, in Morgantown, West Virginia, to the late Scott and Mabel (Phillips) Iams.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments