Samuel F. Baldwin Jr., 64, of Urbana, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in his home after a battle with cancer.

He was born on Jan. 24, 1953, in Kenton, to the late Samuel F. Sr. and Bonnie K. (Gilmore) Baldwin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Jerry Cline and Frank Rausch.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments