Ahh … the old days!

A friend shared this poem with me and it brought back lots of memories. Maybe you will feel it too. Life was so different in the ‘50s and ‘60s. It was a safer time, where morals were spelled out, and families had to talk to each other … no texting available. Here’s the poem:

“A little house with three bedrooms,

One bathroom and one car on the street

A mower that you had to push

To make the grass look neat.”

This totally describes my house when I was in elementary school. I remember it – just one bathroom being very busy in the morning and we didn’t seem to mind multiple people in there at the same time. What a luxury it was to get a second bathroom eventually. Another member of our family grew up with four kids and only one bath. When a downstairs closet was converted to a half bath, only their dad was permitted to use it in the morning … so he could get off to work, I guess.

“In the kitchen on the wall

We only had one phone,

And no need for recording things,

Someone was always home.”

It seems someone was always listening, too. About that one phone, of course it was attached to the wall, so all conversations were in one place. Others in the family might or might not move out of the room to give the caller some space. I also remember when recorders first appeared. I felt intimidated to leave a message. I wondered, could I talk fast enough or collect my thoughts and convey them well? Now I am totally ticked off if I can’t leave a message somewhere. That would mean I have to call back!

“We only had a living room

Where we would congregate,

Unless it was at mealtime

In the kitchen where we ate.”

Our eating space had a table, where we also had a goldfish bowl, which held one fish. There it was swimming around while we ate. Ugh. Then one day I came home from school and there was water dripping from the table. It seems our cat had eaten the fish while we were gone!

“We only had one TV set

And channels – maybe two,

But always there was one of them

With something worth the view.”

There were also times when kids thought there was nothing interesting on TV and at about midnight the whole thing went off when the famous test pattern would appear, meaning no programs until about 7 a.m. That seems crazy now.

“For snacks we had potato chips

That tasted like a chip

And if you wanted flavor

There was Lipton’s onion dip.”

That dip made from sour cream and dry onion soup mix is still a favorite of mine, but not served often now.

“Then there were the movies

With your favorite movie star,

And nothing can compare

To watching movies in your car.”

Oh my, drive-in theaters were so great. I miss them. As teenagers we would all pile in a car and just before we arrived, sometimes, (I can now confess), someone would get in the trunk so they could get in to the movie free. Let’s call it a teenage prank.

“Remember when the doctor

Used to be the family friend,

And didn’t need insurance

Or a lawyer to defend.”

When my brother and I were young, the doctor would come to our house just to give us immunizations. I can still see him arriving often about dinner time with a large, black bag full of medication. After a shot for each of us, he was on his way. Of course, he also came when we were sick. By the way, the doctor can still be a family friend.

“The milkman used to go

From door to door,

And it was just a few cents more

Than going to the store.”

Twice a week the milkman brought milk to the back door for our regular delivery and the Wonder Bread man delivered bread, Hostess Cupcakes and other desserts.

“There was a time when just one glance

Was all that it would take,

And you would know the kind of car,

The model and the make

They didn’t look like turtles

Trying to squeeze out every mile;

They were streamlined, white walls, fins

And really had some style”

In high school we all learned the make and maybe even the year of cars around us. The design changed more often and Buick’s still had three holes on each side of the front body. That made them easy to identify.

Yes, we could call those the good old days, but technology has made these times much easier. As a former parent of teenage boys, I would have been so happy to locate them late at night on a cell phone, instead of waiting up and hoping they arrived home safely! Those were tough times.

