Do you remember?

This week I’m here to test your brain or maybe really your memory. These are questions from the past, which you should be able to answer. Some of the answers will come to you immediately and others might take some research. Either way I’ll help you with the answers later. No cheating now, the answers are at the end.

1. After the Lone Ranger saved the day and rode off into the sunset, the grateful citizens would ask, “Who was that masked man?” Invariably, someone would answer, “I don’t know, but he left this behind.” What did he leave behind?

2. When the Beatles first came to the U.S. in early 1964, we all watched them on The __ ________ Show.

3. “Get your kicks, __ _______ _______.”

4. “The story you are about to see is true. The names have been changed to ____ __ _____.”

5. “In the jungle, the mighty jungle, __ ___ ___ ____.” (I loved this song!)

6. After the Twist, The Mashed Potato, and the Watusi, we danced under a stick that was lowered as low as we could go in a dance called the _____.

7. “Nestle’s makes the very best …. _______.”

8. Satchmo was America ‘s Ambassador of Goodwill. Our parents shared this great jazz trumpet player with us. His name was?

9. What takes a licking and keeps on ticking?

10. Red Skelton’s hobo character was named _______, and Red always ended his television show by saying, “Good Night, and ___ ____.”

11. Some Americans who protested the Vietnam War did so by burning their ____.

12. The cute little car with the engine in the back and the trunk in the front was made by VW. The other names it went by were ____ and _______.

13. In 1971, singer Don MacLean sang a song about, “the day the music died.” This was a tribute to?

14. We can remember the first satellite placed into orbit. The Russians did it. What was it called?

15. One of the big fads of the late ‘50s and ‘60s was a large plastic ring that we twirled around our waist. It was called the ______.

16. What did LS/MFT stand for? – ____ ____/_____ ____ _____.

17. “Hey Kids! What time is it? It’s _____ ______ ____!”

18. “Who knows what secrets lie in the hearts of men? Only The _____ Knows!”

19. There was a song that came out in the ‘60s that was “a grave yard smash.” Its name was the ______ ____!

20. Alka Seltzer used a “boy with a tablet on his head” as its logo/representative. What was the boy’s name?

ANSWERS: 1. The Lone Ranger left behind a silver bullet. 2. The Ed Sullivan Show. 3. On Route 66. 4. To protect the innocent. 5. The Lion Sleeps Tonight. 6. The limbo. 7. chocolate. 8. Louis Armstrong. 9. The Timex watch. 10. Freddy The Freeloader and ‘Good Night and God Bless.’ 11. Draft cards (Bras were also burned, but not flags, as some have guessed). 12. Beetle or Bug. 13. Buddy Holly. 14. Sputnik. 15. Hoola-hoop. 16. Lucky Strike/Means Fine Tobacco. 17. Howdy Doody Time. 18. Shadow. 19. Monster Mash. 20. Speedy.

Just in case you didn’t do too well, here are five riddles that you might solve – more testing of the brain!

1. A murderer is condemned to death. He has to choose between three rooms. The first is full of raging fires, the second is full of assassins with loaded guns and the third is full of lions that haven’t eaten in three years. Which room is safest for him?

2. A woman shoots her husband. Then she holds him under water for over five minutes. Finally, she hangs him. But five minutes later they both go out together and enjoy a wonderful dinner together. How can this be?

3. What is black when you buy it, red when you use it, and gray when you throw it away?

4. Can you name three consecutive days without using the words Wednesday, Friday, or Sunday?

5. This is an unusual paragraph: I’m curious as to just how quickly you can find out what is so unusual about it. It looks so ordinary and plain that you would think nothing was wrong with it. In fact, nothing is wrong with it! It is highly unusual though. Study it and think about it, but you still may not find anything odd. But if you work at it a bit, you might find out. Try to do so without any coaching!

Answers: 1. The third room. Lions that haven’t eaten in three years are dead. That one was easy, right?

2. The woman was a photographer. She shot a picture of her husband, developed it, and hung it up to dry (shot; held under water; and hung).

3. Charcoal, as it is used in barbecuing.

4. Sure you can name three consecutive days – yesterday, today, and tomorrow!

5. The letter “e” which is the most common letter used in the English language, does not appear even once in the paragraph.

Thanks for exercising your brain with me!

