The dreaded plastic bag saga

Going to the grocery is a task I don’t like. I’ve been doing it for a long time. My husband doesn’t normally perform that task. I know it’s not the same in some other homes where husbands like to grocery shop, especially if they are retired.

All this said, one of my biggest dreads at the grocery store is when I’m buying produce. There may be some vegetables and fruits involved in this whole thing. Mostly I am talking about the ones that are not already packaged, as grapes are. I mean lemons, limes, sugar snap peas, green beans, apples and oranges. When buying these items, you have to deal with the plastic bag problem.

A shopper who purchases any of these items knows what I mean. You don’t want to put them in your cart and just let them roll around and get dirtier than they already are. We want to put them in those little plastic bags that are provided in that department.

You’ve seen them. They’re on a roll and you grab the end, pull it down and it usually tears off because of some protruding little bump it catches on. Sometimes even that part doesn’t go smoothly for me! Now you have a very thin plastic bag that’s going to hold your purchase, but only if you can get it open.

Each time I buy produce, I think I am going to have a different experience with this. Someone told me insanity is defined as doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result. Oh no, that might be me!

By the way, this is the same at all grocery stores. I have not found one place that has an easy-to-open bag. If I did I would limit all that type of shopping to that grocery.

To continue, the bag at this point is about 15 inches long and about three inches wide, but if you could ever get the top apart, you would see that it opens up to about six or eight inches wide. I think this is where the problem occurs or why I can’t get it separated to put my products inside. You have to get it unfolded. Believe me, I have tried every method. I take two hands and shuffle them back and forth across the top. That almost never works, but it seems like it should. Then I sometimes use fingernails to try to pull the end open. I feel like it’s glued together.

By this time, I have spent two to three minutes on this effort and I am sure that others are looking at me or maybe that candid camera is operating and someone is laughing on the other end because this woman can’t get the bag open.

Yesterday I saw a woman in the produce department with her grown son. He picked up bananas and went to the bag dispenser, pulled off the bag and immediately opened it. What? I asked him how he did that, but his mom replied to me, “I make him open them because I can’t.” But I still received no help on how to do it!

Then I saw a young woman who works in the area putting fruit on the shelf. As I watched, she reached over, pulled the bag off the dispenser and opened it.

Seriously, how could she have gotten that open? I went right over to her and explained what I was trying to do. I asked what is the secret to opening these little flimsy bags?

She agreed it is hard to do, but found that if her fingers were wet, then she could pull the bag apart easily. Now how am I going to get my fingers wet in the grocery? I think using saliva on them is asking way too much.

I could go over to where all the produce is wet because of a little shower of water that comes down on it and get my fingers wet there. That might work the next time.

The problem with these bags has colored my entire grocery experience for the last few years and I want to conquer it or I could quit buying the things that need the bag. Oh no, I don’t think I can do that.

Think of all the places in the world where those little bags aren’t available, like where people eat fruit off the ground. That seems to be a tough way to go, but they don’t have to deal with the bags!

Now in the scheme of life’s problems, I agree this is a very little one. But look how much more pleasant our lives would be if we could just open up those darn bags. Hopefully, someone will invent one that opens easily. I would really like it.

(Melanie Behrens)

