God and a sense of humor!

I know God gave us a sense of humor. Granted, some of us have more of that than others, but He surely wouldn’t mind if we laugh a little at life. Here’s one adult’s view:

He said, “I am not afraid of tomorrow for I have seen yesterday and I love today. Everything I need to know, I learned from Noah’s Ark.

One – Don’t miss the boat.

Two – Remember that we are all in the same boat!

Three – Plan ahead. It wasn’t raining when Noah built the Ark.

Four – Stay fit. When you’re 60 years old, someone may ask you to do something really big.

Five – Don’t listen to critics; just get on with the job that needs to be done.

Six – Build your future on high ground.

Seven – For safety’s sake, travel in pairs.

Eight – Speed isn’t always an advantage. The snails were on board with the cheetahs.

Nine – When you’re stressed, float awhile.

Ten – Remember, the Ark was built by amateurs; the Titanic by professionals.

Eleven – No matter the storm, when you are with God, there’s always a rainbow waiting.”

Now, while we are talking about God’s lessons with adult observations, I want to also share some from an eight-year-old in California. His assignment was to explain God.

“One of God’s main jobs is making people. He makes them to replace the ones that die, so there will be enough people to take care of things on Earth. He doesn’t make grownups, just babies; I think because they are smaller and easier to make. That way he doesn’t have to take up his valuable time teaching them to talk and walk. He can just leave that to mothers and fathers.

God’s second most important job is listening to prayers. An awful lot of this goes on, since some people, like preachers and things, pray at other times

beside bedtime. Because he hears everything, there must be a terrible lot of noise in his ears.

God sees everything and hears everything and is everywhere, which keeps Him pretty busy. So you shouldn’t go wasting his time by going over your mom and dad’s head asking for something they said you couldn’t have.

Jesus is God’s Son. He used to do all the hard work, like walking on water and performing miracles and trying to teach the people who didn’t want to learn about God. They finally got tired of him preaching to them and they crucified him. But he was good and kind, like his father, and he told his father that they didn’t know what they were doing and to forgive them and God said OK.

His dad (God) appreciated everything that he had done and all his hard work on Earth so he told him he didn’t have to go out on the road anymore. He could stay in heaven. So he did. And now he helps his dad out by listening to prayers and seeing things which are important for God to take care of and which ones he can take care of himself without having to bother God … like a secretary, only more important. You can pray anytime you want and they are sure to help you because they got it worked out so one of them is on duty all the time.

You should always go to church on Sunday because it makes God happy, and if there’s anybody you want to make happy, it’s God!

If you don’t believe in God, besides being an atheist, you will be very lonely, because your parents can’t go everywhere with you, like to camp. But God can.

But you shouldn’t just always think of what God can do for you. I figure God put me here and he can take me back anytime he pleases.”

And there you have it!

(Melanie Behrens – melb@marysvillejt.com)

