Taking a trek in Myanmar

Lori Black Smith Is a 2003 graduate of Marysville High School and majored in Spanish in college. She has taught in several foreign countries, where she could use her Spanish. We have enjoyed seeing all those countries through her eyes and now we continue her adventures where she lives in Mandalay, Myanmar (formerly Burma) with her husband, Matt Smith and young daughter Eileen. Both Lori and Matt teach at a modern international school in Mandalay, where it is hot … often 110 degrees.

Before their daughter was born Lori and Matt were adventurers. So a 40-mile walk didn’t seem too bad. Their friend Zach, who not only has a child who attends their school, but also runs an adventure tourism business in Mandalay, planned a trip to the top of Pyin Oo Lwin. It’s an old British Hill Station at an elevation of 3,500 feet and about 40 miles outside of Mandalay on the Shan Plateau. Lori says you can actually see it up on the mountain from the roof of their school. It would be a challenge to get to.

Zach said he only knew of one man, who worked for the Red Cross, who supposedly hiked from Mandalay to Pyin Oo Lwin. Lori, Matt and Zach thought that sounded like a good thing to do, so the three of them planned their trip. To do that they used Google maps and some old Russian maps of the area to figure out a route. There are no roads back in those mountains. It’s just goat paths and trails from one village to the next.

The trip began at a small quarry town just outside of Mandalay called Ohn. Lori said: “We popped off our shoes and crossed the river in order to ascend the mountain. The villagers we asked for directions were sure we were crazy. Why on earth would these crazy foreigners want to walk to that place? But they pointed to the trail that went directly up the mountain. About halfway up, it became impromptu rock climbing. There was a moment of panic. Places like this are exactly where king cobras and Burmese pythons hang out in their spare time. At one point I was splayed against a rock, reaching blindly above me.”

“Zach had already made it up to the next crag and was above me looking down and said, ‘Man, Lori that’s not looking good.’ It wasn’t much of a confidence booster, but I managed to wiggle my way up to stand on another out- crop. I looked down and immediately had vertigo.”

“Luckily, none of us had any encounters with exotic wildlife. We were all feeling a little anxious that we were exerting this much energy so early on in the hike. This part alone was about 2,000 feet up in the second hour of our hike. Once we got up, the view was absolutely stunning. You could see where the river had cut through the mountains and three waterfalls were jetting off the top of the plateau. Once we caught our breath, we passed teak forests, passion fruit trees, carnivorous plants and pristine villages.”

“A regular scene was a one-room hut made of bamboo on stilts. Cows, chickens or goats were residing beneath it. Sometimes the owner would be outside beating the laundry or farming the land. People are always friendly and helpful in the mountains.”

“After we hiked for almost 12 hours and went just over 20 miles, we decided to end our hike at a beautiful waterfall.”

Just a few days later, Lori and Matt embarked on a huge two-week road trip. They put their motorbike on a train and took a 12-hour ride south to a town called Bago. Lori said, “The train rides here are violently bumpy. At times it can be so bad that you are literally knocked out of your seat. It’s common that they derail.” She thought she just had motion sickness … a surprise was to come later.

From Bago they took a train to Moulmein, which is a cute little city that sits on the Andaman Sea. Lori told me, “It’s actually the only place Rudyard Kipling ever set foot on in Myanmar even after his beautiful poem about this place.” Later they saw the second largest Buddha statue in the world. It’s an enormous four-faced Buddha called Banana Mountain, encircled by wild Gibbons and a beautiful World War II British cemetery. The prettiest part of the trip may have been their arrival at Dawei. The road, which used to be dirt, is now paved and going into the city they saw at least 60 waterfalls.

Lori feels Dawei will one day be a big city and possibly a tourist destination because of its proximity to the completely gorgeous nearly deserted beaches. Sometimes they would see just one or two fishermen. At other more populated beaches, they could watch fisherman unpack the catch of the day, which included blowfish, manta ray and some baby sharks. Finally, the two-week trip came to an end and the train ride back was rough. Lori said, “I was feeling sick. I thought I must have eaten something bad. Two days after we got back we found out that I was pregnant.” Now they have daughter, Eileen.

(Melanie Behrens – melb@marysvillejt.com)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.