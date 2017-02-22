Official tours research facility

U.S. Senator Rob Portman from Ohio, above right, was in the area Tuesday to tour the Transportation Research Center (TRC) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Testing and Research Center. He said TRC is becoming a global leader in autonomous vehicle research development. Portman said he was proud to help keep the center in East Liberty and to help secure federal funds to continue research and development at the facility.
(Photo submitted)
