Officials installed

Union County Common Pleas Judge Don Fraser held swearing-in ceremonies for several county officials earlier this week at the Union County Courthouse. Pictured above, from left, are engineer Jeff Stauch, recorder Teresa Markham, clerk of courts Teresa Nickle, commissioners Charles Hall and Steve Stolte, prosecutor Dave Phillips, sherriff Jamie Patton and treasurer Andrew Smarra. All ran unopposed in the November election.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

