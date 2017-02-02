Orange chicken, Chicken casserole, Chicken bacon ranch

This week is all about chicken, the most versatile meat. We serve it many ways at our house, so try these variations.

Orange chicken

8-10 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

1 orange, cut into slices

2 TBS orange marmalade

1 TBS honey

1 TBS extra-virgin olive oil

6 garlic cloves

2 red onions, quartered

2 sprigs fresh thyme, chopped

1/2 TBS rosemary, chopped

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Whisk together orange marmalade, honey, extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper in medium bowl and coat each chicken thigh. Place large ovenproof skillet on medium-high heat and carefully add chicken thighs, skin-down. Sear each side for 2-3 minutes, until golden brown. Remove from heat and stir in onions, garlic, orange slices, thyme and rosemary. Make sure all is coated with oil, without tearing the chicken thighs. Bake 25-30 minutes, until skin is crisp, and serve!

––––

Chicken casserole

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 C chicken broth

2 garlic cloves

2 onion wedges

4 C Pepperidge Farm herb seasoned stuffing mix

1 cube (½ C) butter

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 pint sour cream

8 oz. thawed frozen broccoli cuts (optional)

In a skillet, bring to a boil chicken breasts, broth, garlic and onion over medium high heat. Turn down heat to medium and simmer covered for 15 to 20 minutes.

Take out chicken and shred it with a fork. Reserve broth. Melt butter in a casserole, mix all ingredients add broth as needed and bake until golden brown.

––––

Chicken bacon ranch

1 lb. bacon, cooked and chopped

12 oz. pasta (any kind you prefer – I used shells)

1-1/2 C Mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, diced

2 TBS olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1/2 TBS Adobo (found in the Spanish aisle)

1 tsp. pepper

salt to taste

1/2 tsp. fresh parsley

1/2 large bottle of ranch dressing

1/2 C cheddar cheese, shredded

1-1/2 jar Alfredo sauce

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. First, marinate chicken pieces. Take a gallon-size Ziploc bag, add olive oil, diced raw chicken, salt to taste, pepper, adobo and parsley. Shake until chicken is evenly coated with seasonings.

In a large skillet over medium heat, add marinated chicken and diced onion and cook until no longer pink in center. Set aside. Boil pasta in a separate pot, until al dente and drain well. Add ranch dressing to cooked pasta and toss until well coated.

Grease a 9×9 baking dish. Add ranch-covered pasta to greased baking dish. Add cooked marinated chicken, half of cooked bacon and all Alfredo sauce to pasta. Toss well, then sprinkle both cheeses, remaining bacon and pop into oven. Bake until cheese is completely melted, about 12-15 minutes.

––––

