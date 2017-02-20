Panther bowlers honored

Fairbanks High School girls bowlers who earned Ohio Heritage Conference honors for the season are from left, Hunter Johnson, second team; Krista Nicol, honorable mention; and Dorothy Rees, honorable mention. The Lady Panthers finished as runner-up in the OHC standings.

(Photo submitted)



These members of the Fairbanks High School boys bowling team earned Ohio Heritage Conference honors for the 2016-17 season. They are from left, Anthony Nichols, honorable mention; Keith Boggs, first team; and Trevin Rausch, honorable mention.

(Photo submitted)

