Panther cagers rally for OT win over Madison Plains

Fairbanks’ Garrett Hutchins grimaces as he is fouled while going up for a shot Tuesday evening against Madison Plains. Hutchins poured in 28 points as the Panthers won, 82-79, in overtime.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

For a team that had worked so hard to reach the .500 mark for the first time in several years, Tuesday’s 82-79 overtime victory over Madison Plains was just what the doctor ordered to further boost confidence for the Fairbanks Panthers.

