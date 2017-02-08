Panther cagers rally for OT win over Madison Plains

Fairbanks’ Garrett Hutchins grimaces as he is fouled while going up for a shot Tuesday evening against Madison Plains. Hutchins poured in 28 points as the Panthers won, 82-79, in overtime.
(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)
For a team that had worked so hard to reach the .500 mark for the first time in several years, Tuesday’s 82-79 overtime victory over Madison Plains was just what the doctor ordered to further boost confidence for the Fairbanks Panthers.
Panther cagers rally for OT win over Madison Plains0
