Panthers win title

Fairbanks’ eighth grade boys basketball team won the Ohio Heritage Conference tournament title on Saturday. Members of the team are from left, front row, Diego Shaw, Jeremy Ziegler, Alex Blumenschein, Kaleb Boyd and Wyatt Miller; second row, Austin Key, Mason Cushman, Trey Good, Braylon Green, Kyler Wilson, Sam Keller, Carter Schultz and Gage Wilson; back row, coaches Chris Nicol, Keenan Chapman and Larry Morris. The Panthers beat West Liberty, 34-28, for the title. The seventh grade boys fell to Southeastern, 28-27, in that championship game.

