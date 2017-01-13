Pelanda honored to be part of inauguration

In this December file photo, construction continues on the presidential reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House in Washington. Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee has raised a record $90 million-plus in private donations, far more than President Barack Obama’s two inaugural committees. They collected $55 million in 2009 and $43 million in 2013, and had some left over on the first go-round. But while Trump has raised more money for his inauguration than any president in history, he’s aiming to do less with it. (AP Photo)

A local legislator has been appointed as part of a state envoy to welcome the new president.

