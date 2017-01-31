Marysville Journal-Tribune
You are at:»»Plain City eyes municipal building renovation

Plain City eyes municipal building renovation

0
By on News

At Monday night’s work session, Plain City Village Council considered the possibility of renovating the current administrative building and including the police department in the building.
(Photo submitted)
––––
Plain City officials want to make some decisions about the future of water and sewer facilities in the village before making a decision on the administrative facilities.

Comments

comments

Leave A Reply