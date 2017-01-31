Plain City eyes municipal building renovation

At Monday night’s work session, Plain City Village Council considered the possibility of renovating the current administrative building and including the police department in the building.
(Photo submitted)
––––
Plain City officials want to make some decisions about the future of water and sewer facilities in the village before making a decision on the administrative facilities.
Plain City eyes municipal building renovation0
At Monday night’s work session, Plain City Village Council considered the possibility of renovating the current administrative building and including the police department in the building.