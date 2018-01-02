According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police recovered a counterfeit bill Thursday at 2:14 a.m.

A resident of Redwood Drive reported a dispute Friday at 3:23 p.m.

A resident of Elwood Avenue reported theft of a credit card Friday at 3:45 p.m.

A resident of Hemlock Drive reported receiving unwanted and harassing phone calls Friday at 10:49 p.m.

A resident of Chestnut Street was taken to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Saturday at 3:33 a.m.

A business on U.S. 36 reported theft of merchandise Friday at 5:12 p.m.

Johnathan West, 35, of South Charleston, was cited for driving under suspension Saturday at 9:50 p.m.

Shirley Harris, 32, of Michigan, was cited for driving under suspension Sunday at 12:41 a.m.

Marysville Police responded to a residence on Tulip Drive in reference to a custody dispute Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Francisco Mejia, 29, and Mateo Alveres, 28, both of Chestnut Street, and Heather Daniels, 29, of Michigan, were cited for disorderly conduct Monday at 4:13 a.m.

Jospeth Tackett, 43, of U.S. 36, was cited for driving under suspension Monday at 5:51 p.m.

Kenneth Czarnecki, 50, of West Sixth Street, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Monday at 10 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy met with a resident form the 17000 block of Clark Dawson Road to investigate harassing text messages that were received Friday at 9 a.m.

A deputy met with a resident from the 15000 block of Route 347 to investigate threatening statements Friday at 10:34 a.m.

A deputy located a 2007 GMC box truck in the 7400 block of Montgomery Drive that was stolen from the City of Dublin Friday at 11:34 a.m. The Dublin Police Department handled the investigation.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Post Road and Hyland Croy Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2006 Ford van that was struck by a 2015 Honda Fit Friday at 11:42 a.m. The driver of the Ford, Edward M. Rossi, 31, of Grove City, was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield at a stop sign.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 25000 block of Route 31 to resolve a family dispute Friday at 7:03 p.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred on West Mansfield-Mount Victory Road north of Stevenson Road, involving a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee that lost control and struck a traffic sign Saturday at 1:09 a.m.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 19000 block of Paver Barnes Road for a domestic fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend Saturday at 2:57 a.m. After further investigation, Kenneth R. Massey, Jr., 61, of Marysville, was arrested for domestic violence and using a weapon while intoxicated. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies responded to the 19000 block of Shirk Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2012 Ford Escape that lost control and drove off the road Saturday at 12:04 p.m.

Deputies assisted the Plain City Police Department with a domestic dispute at a residence in the 200 block of Spaulding Avenue in Plain City Saturday at 12:25 p.m.

Deputies investigated a property damage crash on East State Street in Milford Center involving a black Ford truck that struck a mailbox and then left the scene Saturday at 12:28 p.m.

A deputy responded to Waldo Road, south of County Home Road, to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2006 Acura MDX that lost control and struck a traffic sign Saturday at 3:36 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to Bear Swamp Road near Westlake Lee Road for a property damage crash involving a 2001 Honda Accord that drove off the road and into a ditch Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

A deputy met with a Delaware City Police officer to take custody of Sharon D. Reed, 46, of Delaware, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 5:39 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy assisted Richwood Police officers with an intoxicated male at a business on East Blagrove Street in Richwood Saturday at 6:56 p.m.

A deputy assisted units form the Jerome Township Fire Department and six other fire departments at a house fire in the 11000 block of Jerome Road Sunday at 10:42 a.m.

Deputies arrested Richard A. Martin, 53, of Marysville, at a residence in the 500 block of East Fifth Street for an outstanding warrant Sunday at 5:18 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy met with a Delaware Police officer to take custody of Efrain J. Torres-Irizarry, 28, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 7:10 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department and Marysville Fire Department responded to a residence in the 12000 block of Adelsberger Road for a suicide attempt Sunday at 8:50 p.m.

While investigating a suspicious person in the 12000 block of Industrial Parkway, a deputy charged Gregory L. Combs II, 42, of Marysville, with driving under suspension and possession of drug abuse instruments Sunday at 11:57 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy responded to the 12000 block of Jerome Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2014 Honda Odyssey that struck a deer Monday at 10:58 a.m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Myers Road at Hinton Mill Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2006 Nissan Altima that lost control, drove off the road and struck a traffic sign Monday at 11:25 a.m. The driver, Viktor A. Ball, 20, of Marysville, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

Deputies were sent to a residence on West Magnetic Street in Magnetic Springs, to investigate a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Monday at 10:20 p.m. The parties were separated.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.