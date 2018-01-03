01/03/2018

According to the Marysville Division of Police:

A resident of Valley Drive reported a dispute at 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

A juvenile was found with marijuana in possession at a business on Chestnut Street at 4:41 a.m. Monday.

A resident of Hemlock Drive reported hearing suspicious sounds at 11:17 p.m. Monday.

The Marysville Division of Police recovered a backpack from a business on Chestnut Street at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday.

The Marysville Division of Police is investigating suspicious conditions that were reported on Wind-Mil Drive at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office:

A deputy responded to a property damage crash involving a 2014 Honda Accord that drove off the road and into a ditch on Paver Barnes Road, near Shirk Road, at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies and units from the Allen Township Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to an injury crash involving a 2005 Ford Ranger and a 2012 Ford F-250 on U.S. 33 at 6:02 a.m. Tuesday.

A deputy responded to a property damage crash involving a 2014 Ford F-150 that struck a 2013 Ford Escape at the intersection of Osage Drive and Sycamore Drive at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday.

Carey L. Moore, 49, of Zanesfield, was taken into custody for an arrest warrant by deputies from Union and Logan counties at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to Tri County Regional Jail.

Deputies investigated a property damage crash involving an unknown vehicle striking a fence and leaving the scene at a resident on Payne Road at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies were sent to a resident on U.S. 36 for an unruly juvenile at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday.

A deputy responded to a property damage crash involving a 2010 Kia Sedona that struck a deer near McKitrick Road at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A person threatened self harm and was transported to Memorial Hospital by deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department at a residence on U.S. 36 at 11:27 p.m. Tuesday.

According to OSP reports:

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating an injury crash Tuesday at 6:05 a.m. that involved a 2012 Ford F-250 driven by Eric Gordon, 46, of Zanevilles, and a 2005 Ford Ranger driven by Don Daniels, 66, of Belle Center. Both were traveling east on U.S. 33, though how the crash occurred is still being investigated. Gordon had minor injuries, while Daniels was taken to Memorial Hospital by Allen Township EMS.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.