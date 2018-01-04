01/04/2018

According to the Marysville Division of Police reports:

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday.

An employee of a business on Scottslawn Road received harassing messages at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday.

Donald Welsh, 43, of Richwood, was arrested for theft from a business on U.S. 36 at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday.

Police responded to a business on Coleman’s Crossing Boulevard for reported vandalism of a vehicle at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday.

Ronnie Lee Felter Jr., 39, of Woodstock, was arrested for theft from a business on North Main Street at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies went to a residence near U.S. 36 for a domestic dispute involving three people at 6:56 a.m. Wednesday. Charity B. Cutlip, 21, of Urbana, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Champaign County and transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies and units from the Union Township Fire Department, Marysville Fire Department and the Pleasant Valley Fire District responded to an injury crash involving a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was struck by a 2011 Honda Pilot at the intersection of Route 38 and Middleburg-Plain City Road at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday. Four victims were transported to Memorial Hospital and the juvenile driver of the Jeep was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield at a stop sign.

An assault involving two inmates at a correctional facility near Route 4 was investigated at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies investigated a possible burglary at a home near Leeper Perkins Road at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire at a business near Ryan Parkway at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday.

An ongoing dispute between several residents was resolved at residence near Route 47 at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports today.

