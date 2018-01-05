According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 18000 block of Route 739 to investigate a missing person Thursday at 4:57 a.m. The person was located.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 10000 block of U.S. 42 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2017 Ford Focus that was struck by another vehicle Thursday at 6:32 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department and Marysville Fire Department responded to Wolford Maskill Road near Moore Road for an injury crash involving a 2005 Buick Rendezvous that lost control, drove off the road and rolled onto its side Thursday at 9:14 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 7500 block of Industrial Parkway to investigate threatening messages that were received Thursday at 11:22 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 14000 block of Pleasant Ridge Drive to investigate a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Thursday at 12:43 p.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 23000 block of Cranston Street in Broadway to investigate identity theft Thursday at 1:57 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 25000 block of Route 31 to resolved a family dispute Thursday at 4:45 p.m.

Deputies responded to Route 739 near U.S. 33 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2003 Honda Element that struck the back of a 2015 Honda CR-V Thursday at 5:29 p.m. The driver of the Honda Element, Mark R. Schrewe, 37, of Dublin, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

A Union County deputy met with a Logan County deputy to take custody of Brent T. Herriott, 26, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Thursday at 5:59 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 22000 block of Collins Road to investigate Christmas trees that were dumped on the property Thursday at 6:02 p.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Jason M. Miller, 40, of Columbus, and Jeremy A. Preston, 22, of Columbus, for outstanding arrest warrants Thursday at 8:14 p.m. They were taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Middleburg Plain City Road and Lincoln Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2000 GMC Truck that struck a deer.

According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Village Drive reported tampering with a vehicle Sunday at 7:18 p.m.

Jonathan E. Berry, 45, of Degood Road, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Powell.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Michael Ervin, 43, of Columbus, was arrested for an OVI charge after failing to stop at a stop sign on Sixth Street at 11:32 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to the Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Marysville and was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.309. He was released this morning.

