According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Poplar Street reported ongoing issues with a roommate Saturday at 7:40 p.m.

A resident of Redwood Drive reported received unwanted messages on Facebook Monday at 9:01 a.m.

Marysville Police recovered a set of keys from the Marysville reservoir Monday at 11:39 a.m.

A resident of Allenby Drive reported an unruly juvenile Monday at 12:20 p.m.

Matthew Hines, 33, of North Lewisburg, was cited for driving under suspension and arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Champaign County Monday at 10:54 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to U.S. 33 westbound near Route 161 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1998 Honda Civic that lost control and struck a guardrail Monday at 5:47 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to the 14000 block of U.S. 36 for an injury crash involving a 2001 Ford F-350 that lost control and struck a guardrail Monday at 6:09 a.m. One victim was taken to Memorial Hospital.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for an injury crash involving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee that drove left of center and struck a 2012 Ford Expedition Monday at 7:31 a.m. One victim was taken to Grady Hospital and a second victim with taken to Memorial Hospital.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 21000 block of Northwest Parkway to investigate threatening phone calls and text messages Monday at 9:38 p.m.

A deputy went to the Fairfield County Jail to take custody of Gauge K. Robinette, 27, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Monday at 10:38 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a hotel in the 10000 block of U.S. 42 to investigate a complaint about several abandoned dogs Monday at 11:05 a.m. It was soon determined that the owner had simply temporarily left earlier in the day. The owner collected the dogs after being contacted.

A deputy met with a resident form the 10000 block of Viburnum Drive to investigate fraudulent activity involving a Western Union account Monday at 11:53 a.m.

A deputy responded to Paver Barnes Road under U.S. 33 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2004 Honda Accord that lost control and hit a guardrail Monday at 1:43 p.m.

A deputy investigated the possible theft of a wallet from a business on South Mill Street in Milfrod Center Monday at 5:14 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 13000 block of Route 347 for an unruly juvenile Monday at 7:19 p.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Paul S. Hibbs Jr., 36, of Columbus, and Jesse M. Humphreys, 24, of Lancaster, for outstanding arrest warrants Monday at 7:58 p.m.

A deputy responded to U.S. 42 near Harriott Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2014 Dodge Dart that struck a deer Monday at 11:52 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

