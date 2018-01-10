According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Chestnut Street reported theft of a tent Sunday at 5:40 p.m.

A resident of Mill Wood Boulevard reported missing prescription medication Monday at 10:48 a.m.

A resident of West Fourth Street reported suspicious conditions Monday at 7:47 p.m.

Dakota Thompson, 18, of Marion, was arrested for criminal damaging Monday at 6:37 p.m.

Kevin Hicks, 28, of Wisconsin, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Madison County Monday at 11:04 p.m.

A juvenile of U.S. 36 was cited for drug paraphernalia Tuesday at 8:20 a.m.

Madison Penix, 18, of Richwood, and a juvenile of Gandy Eddy Road were both arrested for theft from a business on Colemans Crossing Tuesday at 4:29 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to the 8000 block of U.S. 42 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1998 Chevrolet truck that struck a deer Tuesday at 8:13 a.m.

A deputy responded to West State Street in Milford Center to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2003 Mazda MPV that was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene Tuesday at 9:36 a.m.

A deputy responded to the area of Mitchell Dewitt Road and McKitrick Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1999 Toyota Corolla that lost control and drove off the road Tuesday at 2:51 p.m.

A deputy investigated the theft of household items from a residence in the 12000 block of Watkins Road Tuesday at 4 p.m.

A deputy met with a resident from the 11000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate a fraudulent check that was received Tuesday at 4:38 p.m.

A deputy responded to the U.S. 33 exit ramp to Route 161 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 20017 Honda Civic that struck the back of a 2014 Honda Civic Tuesday at 5:14 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate unauthorized charges on a credit card Tuesday at 5:20 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 13000 block of Route 347 for an unruly juvenile Tuesday at 7:01 p.m.

A deputy investigated a dispute that occurred at a residence in the 19000 block of Northwest Parkway Tuesday at 10:29 p.m. The parties were separated.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol did not return calls by press time.

