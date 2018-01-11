According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Timber Trails Road reported a fraudulent charge on a credit card Tuesday at 3:56 p.m.

A resident of South Plum Street was taken to Memorial Hospital after attempting self-harm Wednesday at 6:50 a.m.

Marysville Police responded to a residence on Poplar Street for a reported physical altercation Wednesday at 1:11 p.m.

A juvenile of West Fifth Street was arrested for theft of medication from a residence on West Third Street Wednesday at 9:25 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated a crash on U.S. 33 at Smokey Road involving a 1999 Ford Ranger that struck a pole Wednesday at 5:52 a.m.

A deputy and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to a crash involving a 1997 Honda Civic that struck a pole Wednesday at 6:05 a.m.

A deputy investigate a crash at Route 4 and Route 245 involving a 2007 GMC pickup truck that struck a guardrail Wednesday at 6:09 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to U.S. 33 at the Route 739 overpass for a crash involving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra that hit an embankment Wednesday at 6:13 a.m.

A deputy investigated a crash on U.S. 33 at Route 739 involving a 2012 Freightliner tractor trailer slid off the road Wednesday at 6:13 a.m.

A deputy went to the 22000 block of Route 347 to investigate a crash involving a 2003 Ford Taurus that struck a guardrail and mailbox Wednesday at 6:28 a.m.

A deputy investigated a crash at Route 4 and Connor Road involving a 2012 Infiniti G37 that crashed in a yard Wednesday at 6:32 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Union Township Fire Department responded to Route 161 at Axe Handle Road for a crash involving a 2007 Honda Civic that struck a guardrail Wednesday at 7:55 a.m. Scott Tulleners, 47, of Urbana, cited for failure to control.

A deputy investigated a crash on Route 38 at Kleiber Road involving a 2008 Honda Ridgeline that struck a tree Wednesday at 8:01 a.m.

A deputy went to Route 4 and Champaign County Line Road to investigate a crash involving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala that struck a tractor trailer Wednesday at 8:08 a.m.

A deputy investigated a crash in the 15000 block of Middleburg-Plain City Road involving a 2010 Ford Focus that struck a fence Wednesday at 8:21 a.m.

Deputies responded to Route 38 at Kleiber Road for a crash involving a 2007 Nissan Altima that struck a tree Wednesday at 8:45 a.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 18000 block of Smokey Road for an unruly juvenile Wednesday at 9:55 a.m.

A deputy arrested Shawn P. Didot, 41, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 1 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies with units from the Northern Union Fire and EMS District responded to the intersection of Boundary Road and Route 37 for a crash involving a 1999 Dodge pickup that struck a 2014 Honda Accord Wednesday at 4:16 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no other injury crash or arrest reports for today.

