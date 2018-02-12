According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies are investigating a bullet found in the side of a house on Corona Lane Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The bullet has penetrated the side and made its way in the interior wall of the building. Chief Deputy Tom Morgan said the bullet may be a 223. caliber round.

A deputy went to the Putnam County Jail to take custody of Christie L. Kerner, 41, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 8:01 a.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the Logan County Jail to take custody of Jacob M. Alltop, 30, of Lewistown, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 8:01 a.m.

A deputy went to the Kenton County Detention Center in Kentucky to take custody of Michael J. Chick, 31, of Marion, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 8:05 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 14000 block of Smart Cole Road to investigate the theft and misuse of credit cards Friday at 8:49 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a vacant home in the 27000 block of Kinney Pike to investigate a possible break-in Friday at 9:47 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a property in the 14000 block of Payne Road to check an abandoned dump trailer Friday at 10:39 a.m. After investigation, the trailer was determined to have been stolen from Knoxville, Tennessee. The trailer was impounded.

While on patrol, deputies located a stolen 2008 Hyundai Tiburon parked on Main Street in Unionville Center Friday at 11:49 a.m. After further investigation, Douglas M. Stohl, 44, of North Lewisburg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Mercer County. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies responded to the U.S. 33 off-ramp to U.S. 42 to investigate a property damage crash involving a while Ford Taurus that struck a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado Friday at 2:27 p.m. The Ford Taurus fled the scene of the crash northbound on U.S. 42.

Deputies were called to a residence in the 23000 block of North Darby Coe Road to take custody of drug paraphernalia that was found by a parent Friday at 5:50 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to a residence in the 13000 block of Oxford Drive for an unresponsive person Friday at 9:22 p.m. The person was taken to the Memorial Hospital.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 15000 block of Scottslawn Road for a domestic dispute between a father and son Friday at 10:17 p.m. The parties were separated.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 19000 block of Route 4 to investigate a possible burglary Friday at 11:28 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 west of Beecher Gamble Road, a deputy charged Naveen Sharma, 24, of Gallipolis with possession of marijuana Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

A deputy assisted a Richwood Police Officer with a domestic dispute at a residence on West Bomford Street in Richwood Saturday at 1:19 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to the intersection of Route 736 at Hickory Ridge Road to investigate an injury crash involving a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban that was struck from behind by a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at 10:42 a.m. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, Samantha M. Wulff, 19, of Plain City, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. One victim was transported to Dublin Methodist Hospital.

Deputies went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Stacy L. Huff, 40, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 8:47 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Marysville Fire Department responded to a residence in the 19000 block of Northwest Parkway for a fight involved three male Saturday at 9:26 p.m. After further investigation, Dustin W. Burch, 21, of Zanesfield, was arrested for assault and taken to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy met with a resident form the 11000 block of Santa Barbara Drive to investigate fraudulent charges made on a bank account Saturday at 10:52 p.m.

A deputy was sent to Dublin Methodist Hospital to investigate a possible assault that occurred at a residence in the 8000 block of Richard Road Saturday at 11:53 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 23000 block of Route 31 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2003 Hyundai Elantra that struck a dog Sunday at 4:48 a.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 10000 block of Route 736 for a dispute between a mother and daughter Sunday at 5:34 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 24000 block of Route 4 to resolve a trespassing dispute Sunday at 9:52 p.m.

A deputy met with a Marysville Police Officer to take custody of Chase M. McDowell, 33, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 11:44 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Marysville High School reports:

A resident of Stallion Way reported suspicious conditions Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered license plates from an abandoned vehicle Friday at 12:53 a.m.

Conner Schweinfurth, 25, of Delaware, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia Friday at 12:24 p.m.

A resident of Watkins Glen Court reported theft of a wallet Friday at 1:22 p.m.

A dispute was reported on North Court Street Friday at 3:54 p.m.

A resident of West Fifth Street was taken to Memorial Hospital after attempting self-harm Saturday at 11:13 a.m.

Marysville Police recovered a bank envelope from West Fifth Street Saturday at 1:25 p.m. It has since been returned to its proper owner.

Amber Tackett, 31, of London Avenue, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Xenia Saturday at 5:42 p.m.

Earl Lanning, 49, of Bridle Drive, was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday at 8:26 p.m.

A resident of South Walnut Street was taken to Memorial Hospital after attempting self-harm Saturday at 9:03 p.m.

Tyiesha Sheckler, 26, of Meadows Drive, was arrested for driving under the influence Sunday at 3:56 a.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Andrew Hefner, 33, of Marysville, was arrested for OVI and not staying in marked lanes Saturday at 2:20 a.m. on U.S. 33. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

