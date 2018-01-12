According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Daniel M. Turner, 54, of Indiana, was cited for driving under suspension Thursday at 2: 10 a.m.

Marysville Police recovered medication from a business on London Avenue Thursday at 1:06 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies responded to U.S. 33 near the rest area to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2013 Ford Fusion and a 2015 Buick Lacrosse Thursday at 6:24 a.m.

Deputies investigated a missing juvenile form a residence in the 18000 block of Smokey Road Thursday at 8:05 a.m. The juvenile was found in the City of Marysville.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 14000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate the possible theft of personal item from a camper Thursday at 3:09 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 20000 block of Raymond Road to investigate unwanted text messages and email that were received Thursday at 4:44 p.m.

A deputy went to the Marysville Police Department to take custody of Casey E. Reed, 26, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 5:01 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 16000 block of Fish Daum Road to investigate the theft of prescription medication forms Thursday at 5:49 p.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred in the 24000 block of Honda Parkway involving a 2014 Honda CR-V and a 2012 Acura TSX Thursday at 6:04 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on Watkins Road near State Road, a deputy charged Joel M. Noland, 31, of Columbus, and Thomas G. Nolan, 18, of Columbus, with possession of marijuana Thursday at 7:13 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Richwood Police Department responded to a residence in the 30000 block of Woods Road for a domestic argument between a husband and wife Thursday at 8:24 p.m. After further investigation, George H. Hinkle Jr., 43, of Richwood, was arrested for domestic violence. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near U.S. 42, a deputy charged Logan W. Freeman, 31, of Ostrander, with possession of marijuana Thursday at 8:29 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.