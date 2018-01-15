According to Marysville Police Department reports:

City of Marysville offices were closed today in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. An updated police beat will be in a future edition of the Journal-Tribune.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies responded to U.S. 33 near Paver Barnes Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala that struck a 2013 Honda Odyssey Friday at 8:51 a.m.

A deputy was went to a residence in the 14000 block of Trout Road to investigate a possible missing person Friday at 11:18 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for more information by press time.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 25000 block of Route 31 to resolve a family dispute Friday at 2:48 p.m.

A deputy responded to Route 347 near Yearsley Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2016 Ford Fusion that drove off the road and into a field Tuesday at 4:03 p.m. The driver, Kyle D. Culwell, 25, of Marion, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

Deputies and units from the Pleasant Valley Fire District responded to the intersection of Route 161 and O’Harra Road for an electrical pole on fire near the roadway Friday at 7:46 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 26000 block of Newton Perkins Road to investigate unwanted text messages that were received Saturday at 10:52 a.m.

Deputies arrested Zachary A. Scranton, 31, of Plain City, for an outstanding arrest warrants when he turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office Saturday at 6:54 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 42 near Wells Road, deputies charged Rebecca S. Saunders-Farley, 34, of Columbus, with possession of drug abuse instruments and Donald F. Fielder, 61, of Columbus, with driving under suspension Saturday at 9:11 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 12000 block of Boundary Road for a person threatening self-harm Sunday at 1:10 a.m. The person was taken to Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

A deputy assisted a Richwood Police Officer with a domestic dispute at a residence on Beatty Avenue in Richwood Sunday at 9:33 a.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 14000 block of Route 47 to investigate the theft of a handgun Sunday at 8:18 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence on First Street in Milford Center to resolve a neighbor dispute Sunday at 8:29 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

