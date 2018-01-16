According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers investigated a crash that sent two people to Memorial Hospital Monday at 4:26 p.m. A 2005 Ford driven by Amanda Cook, 38, of Raymond, was traveling southwest on Route 347. Cook lost control and crossed over the center line before hitting a 2003 Acura driven by Danny Tumey, 50, of Prospect and a 2010 Dodge driven by Ashley Richards, 27, of Richwood. Tumey ran off the right side of the road, while Richard ran off the left. Cook and Richards were taken to Memorial Hospital. Cook was cited for failure to stay inside marked lanes.

According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A business on London Avenue reported suspicious conditions Friday at 3:18 a.m.

A juvenile of Allenby Drive was reported as a runaway and cited for unruliness Friday at 12:52 p.m.

Sharon McGlone, 66, of Irwin, was cited for driving under suspension Saturday at 9:58 a.m.

A resident of West Fourth Street was taken to Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation Saturday at 5:09 a.m.

Travis Fain, 32, of Columbus, was arrested for driving under the influence Sunday at 3:27 a.m.

A resident of Springwood Lane was taken to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Sunday at 5:39 a.m.

Marysville Police is investigating a report of a sex offense that occurred on Square Drive Sunday at 12:44 p.m.

A resident of Greenwood Boulevard reported damage to the residence Sunday at 4:04 p.m.

Jordan Ward, 22, of Plain City, was cited for aggravated possession of drugs Sunday at 7:56 p.m.

Ian Tilley, 20, of Dublin, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia Monday at 5:34 p.m.

A business on East Fifth Street reported a theft Monday at 3:05 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was sent to a business in the 28000 block of Route 739 to investigate damage to equipment and stolen copper wire Monday at 7:06 a.m.

A deputy and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department and the Washington Township Fire Department responded to U.S. 33 west of Route 161 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2014 Kia, McKenzie B. Bollinger, 21, of Mantua, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control Monday at 7:45 a.m.

Deputies responded to Route 161 near Bates Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2004 Honda Accord that lost control, drove into a ditch and then rolled onto its side Monday at 3:54 p.m. The driver, Sterling A. Alban, 19, of Westerville, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control Monday at 3:54 p.m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Northwest Parkway and U.S. 33 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2012 Chrysler 200 that was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz Monday at 4:23 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 9000 block of Brock Road to investigate identity fraud involving a FedEx account Monday at 5:42 p.m.

