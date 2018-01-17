According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police is investigating a report of child endangerment at a residence on Rosewood Drive Monday at 2:50 p.m.

Marysville Police assisted the Union County Sheriff’s Office with a disabled vehicle Tuesday at 6:13 a.m.

Christopher Edwards, 27, of West Third Street, was cited for marijuana drug abuse Tuesday at 1:37 p.m.

Breonna Scott, 26, of Dayton, was cited for driving under suspension Tuesday at 4:58 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies and units from the Marysville Police Department stopped to check on a vehicle that was in a ditch on Columbus Avenue near Colemans Crossing Boulevard Tuesday at 6:22 a.m. After further investigation, Michael W. O’Connors, 53, of Marysville, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle intoxicated and failure to control a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy went to the Logan County Jail to take custody of Brian K. Rhyan, 27, of Piqua, for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 4:29 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy responded to the 19000 block of Middleburg Plain City Road to investigate a property damage crash in which a 1997 Ford F-250 truck was struck by an unknown truck that left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival Tuesday at 6:17 p.m.

A deputy investigated a report of a stolen 2008 Honda Odyssey that was taken from a residence in the 21000 block of Titus Road Tuesday at 8:43 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 eastbound at milepost 23, a deputy issued citation of Alex A. Ochoa, 20, and Charles T. Miller, 21, both of Fort Wayne, for possession of marijuana Tuesday at 9:38 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.