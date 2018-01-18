According to Marysville Police Department reports:

David M. Leis, 35, of Bellefontaine, was cited for driving without a license Wednesday at 9:15 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to Route 347 near East Liberty Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country that struck a deer Wednesday at 2:45 a.m.

A deputy responded to Warner Road near Currier Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2008 Honda Civic that lost control and drove into a ditch Wednesday at 7:29 a.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near Brock Road, a deputy charged Ali M. Evans, 20, of Hilliard, with driving under suspension and a passenger, Noah, E. Supple, 21, of Hilliard, with possession of marijuana paraphernalia Wednesday at 1:14 p.m.

While assisting a disabled motorist on U.S. 33 near Beecher Gamble Road, a deputy found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle Wednesday at 3:51 p.m. The driver, Lucas J. Thompson, 20, of Columbus, was charged with possession of marijuana.

A deputy responded to the roundabout at Route 161 and Industrial Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2017 Dodge Ram truck that struck a 2017 Honda Ridgeline Wednesday at 3:56 p.m. The driver of the Dodge, Carl W. Mumaw, 66, of West Jefferson, was issued a traffic citation for failure to drive in marked lanes.

Deputies were sent to a residence on Reed Street in Milford Center for an unruly juvenile Wednesday at 4:24 p.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 20000 block of Route 47 for an unruly juvenile to investigate a possible suicide threat Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

A Union County Deputy met with a Franklin County Deputy to take custody of Daniel R. Whited, 48, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 7:03 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the Miami County Jail to take custody of Jurode D. Jordan, 31, of Dayton, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 7:56 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

