According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Branden Wood, 26, of Bellefontaine, was cited for driving without a license Wednesday at 12:08 p.m.

A resident of North Maple Street reported unauthorized use of a credit card Wednesday at 11:41 a.m.

Marysville Police responded to a residence on Wind-Mil Drive for domestic violence Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to the intersection of Route 347 and Titus Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt that lost a tire, drove off the road and into a ditch Wednesday at 5:35 a.m.

Deputies went to the Wayne County Jail in Michigan to take custody of Miguel R. Gomez, 24, of Allen Park, Michigan, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 8:47 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Steven A. Triplett, 38, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 5:58 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to a residence in the 28000 block of Grindell Road for an unresponsive person Wednesday at 6:36 p.m. The person was taken to Marion General Hospital.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

