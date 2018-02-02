According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Parkway Drive reported fraudulent charges on a credit card Wednesday at 3:28 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to a driving complaint on East Fifth Street Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered a key from a business on West Fifth Street Wednesday at 9:04 p.m.

Damien D. Sharp Jr., 22, of Columbus, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Thursday at 1:32 p.m.

Adam S. Crouso, 41, of Southwood Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Thursday at 2:56 p.m.

James Copeland, 44, of Northcrest Drive, was cited for driving under suspension Thursday at 7:04 p.m.

Suzanne Snyder, 35, of Chestnut Street, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Thursday at 7:21 p.m.

Marysville Police is investigating a report of suspicious conditions Thursday at 8:42 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to State Road near Watkins Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1995 Saturn SL that struck a deer Thursday at 4:43 a.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 8300 block of Chickasaw Way to investigate the theft of items form a house under construction Thursday at 9:43 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 14000 block of Route 161 to investigate the possible theft of a 2005 Cadillac Deville Thursday at 12:08 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 10000 block of Carmel Drive to investigate a trespassing complaint Thursday at 12:20 p.m.

Deputies investigated a dispute between two males that occurred at a residence in the 21000 block of Davis Road Thursday at 2:25 p.m.

A deputy responded to a residence in the 17000 block of Allen Center Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2014 Honda CR-V that backed into a 2008 Honda Accord Thursday at 2:46 p.m.

Deputies met with a trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to take custody of Michael M. Simpson, 28, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 4:58 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy responded to the 21000 block of Liberty West Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara that struck a deer Thursday at 6:02 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 18000 block of Richwood Miller Road for an unruly juvenile Thursday at 6:47 p.m.

Deputies met with a Dublin Police Officer to take custody of Michael H. Disabato, 49, of Dublin, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 6:57 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies assisted the Marysville Police Department with the search for a robbery suspect near Delaware Avenue and Cherry Street in Marysville.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports today.

