According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Hemlock Drive reported damage to a motor vehicle Wednesday at 7:23 a.m.

Nicholas Boissonneault, 20, of Lima, was cited for possession of marijuana Friday at 10:20 p.m.

A juvenile of Chiprock Drive was taken to Memorial Hospital after threats of self-harm Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Jesse Wilson, 26, of Richwood, was cited for driving under suspension Friday at 9:40 p.m.

Justin Cunningham, 32, of Magnolia Drive, was cited for driving under suspension and arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Saturday at 8:36 p.m.

John Huddy, 20, of Watkins Glen Boulevard, was cited for driving under suspension Saturday at 11:06 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to a report of child abuse that occurred out-of-state Saturday at 11:08 p.m.

A resident of Saffron Drive reported theft of gift cards and jewelry Sunday at 12:54 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to the intersection of Route 4 and route 37 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban that struck a 2007 Ford Mustang Friday at 10 a.m.

A deputy responded with units from the Liberty Township Fire Department and Marysville Fire Department to a fire at a business in the 21000 block of Route 739 Friday at 10:35 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 8000 block of Harriott Road for trespassing complaint Friday at 2:13 p.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a home in the 19000 block of Northwest Parkway to investigate a trespassing complaint involving an ex-spouse Friday at 3:30 p.m.

A deputy went to the 900 block of London Avenue to arrest Norman A. Barcus III, 28, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Friday at 3:35 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to a business in the 24000 block of Honda Parkway to investigate drug paraphernalia that was found in a vehicle Friday at 5:28 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on the U.S. 33 off ramp to U.S. 42, a deputy charged Donna J. Smith, 32, of Fremont, with driving under suspension and a passenger, Shaun M. Parkman, 33, of Toledo, with possession of marijuana paraphernalia Friday at 6 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near U.S. 42, a deputy arrested Preston H. Singleton, 35, of Columbus, for an outstanding warrant from the Sydney Police Department Friday at 10:31 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

As a result of a traffic stop on the U.S. 33 exit ramp to Delaware Avenue, a deputy charged Cody D. Eagy, 21, of Ostrander, with possession of drug paraphernalia Saturday at 2:02 a.m.

A deputy responded to the 14000 block of U.S. 36, to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1998 Toyota Sienna that drove off the road, into a ditch, and then rolled onto its side Saturday at 7:22 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 10000 block of Industrial Parkway to investigate a possible burglary Saturday at 3:51 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on Northwest Parkway near Route 245, a deputy charged Ryan A. Karcher, 22, of Lima, with possession of marijuana Saturday at 7:37 p.m.

A deputy met with a Marysville Police Officer to take custody of Justin L. Cunningham, 32, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 8:43 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for an unruly juvenile Sunday at 12:09 a.m. After further investigation, a sixteen-year-old male was arrested and taken to the Central Ohio Youth Center.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred in the 12000 block of Watkins California Road involving an unknown vehicle that struck a mailbox and then left the scene Sunday at 2:17 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 10000 block of Route 736 for a domestic dispute between a mother and daughter Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 10000 block of Ketch Road to investigate a possible missing adult Sunday at 7:50 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

