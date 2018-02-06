According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police assisted with CPR at a residence on Cottonwood Drive Saturday at 5:41 a.m.

A resident of Meadowlark Lane reported theft of a wallet Saturday at 11:32 a.m.

A resident of West Fifth Street reported theft of a motor vehicle Sunday at 12:10 p.m.

Marysville Police assisted Marysville Fire Division on a well being check Sunday at 8:04 p.m.

A resident of Wind Mil Drive reported receiving unwanted and harassing text messages Sunday at 9:22 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered a wallet from North Main Street Monday at 12:55 p.m.

Marysville Police is investigating a report of a rape that occurred within city limits. According to Deputy Chief Tony Brooks, the two parties were known to each other.

Michael Jewell, 44, of Gallaway, was cited for driving under suspension and arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Champaign County Monday at 2:15 p.m.

A resident of Meadow Ridge Way reported theft of a bank account information Monday at 7:32 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated the theft of money from a vehicle that was parked at a school in the 11000 block of Route 38 Monday at 9:49 a.m.

A deputy was sent to the intersection of Fladt Road and Route 736 to investigate a property damage crash involving an unknown vehicle that struck a stop sign and then left the scene Monday at 12:42 p.m.

A deputy investigated unwanted phone calls that were received at a residence in the 19000 block of Springdale Road Monday at 2:58 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 17000 block of Cradler Turner Road to investigate a property damage crash involving an unknown vehicle that drove off the road and into a yard causing damage Monday at 6:16 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

