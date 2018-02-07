According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A business in Marysville reported theft from a bank account Monday at 10:32 a.m.

Marysville Police is investigating a report of child endangerment on West Eighth Street Monday at 10:31 a.m. According to Deputy Chief Tony Brooks, the suspect is a female in her mid twenties, and the alleged victim is an infant.

Theft of headphones was reported at Marysville High School Tuesday at 5:39 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies were sent to a residence on May Street in Magnetic Springs for an unruly juvenile Tuesday at 1:27 a.m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of routes 739 and 347 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2017 Honda Civic that was struck from behind by a 2012 Ford Mustang Tuesday at 6:08 a.m.

A deputy went to the Fairfield County Jail to take custody of Brittany M. Bothman, 28, of Kingston, for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 9:25 a.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

As a result of a traffic stop in the 10000 block of U.S. 42, a deputy arrested Gragory R. Sowers, 47, of Galloway, for an outstanding warrant from the Hilliard Police Department Tuesday at 9:35 a.m. He was transferred to the custody of a Hilliard police officer.

A deputy was sent to the railroad crossing on Bear Swamp Road near Benton Road to investigate a train blocking the roadway for an extended period of time Tuesday at 4:04 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 12000 block of Taylor Road to investigate a property damage crash involving an unknown vehicle that drove off the road and struck a utility pole and then left the scene Tuesday at 4:35 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a business in the 10000 block of U.S. 42 to resolve a dispute between a tow truck driver and a vehicle owner Tuesday at 7:56 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to the 11000 block of Hinton Mill Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2003 Ford F-150 that drove off the road and into a ditch Tuesday at 8:29 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 19000 block of Middleburg Plain City Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2009 Honda Civic that struck a dog Tuesday at 9:41 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 9000 block of Route 4 to investigate a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Tuesday at 10:36 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

