According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A business in the 900 block of Colemans Crossing Boulevard reported theft of merchandise Wednesday at 10:21 a.m.

A business in the 1300 block of West Fifth Street reported a theft of cigarettes Wednesday at 2:41 p.m.

A woman reported her wallet stolen while she was at a business in the 200 block of North Main Street Wednesday at 3:21 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy met with a Kenton Police Officer to take custody of Matthew A. Kennedy, 31, of Kenton, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 12:13 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Robinson Road and Herchanhahn Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2017 Chevrolet Impala that lost control and struck a traffic sign Wednesday at 4:48 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to U.S. 36 near Delaware County Line Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2000 Honda Prelude that lost control, drove off the road and rolled onto its top Wednesday at 5:23 p.m.

Deputies responded to the 29000 block of Route 31 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2014 Ford Fusion that lost control and was struck by a 2006 International semi Wednesday at 6:53 p.m. The driver of the Ford, Daniel W. Musselman, 39, of Findlay, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

Deputies and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to the 24000 block of Route 245 for an injury crash involving a 1999 Honda Civic that lost control, drove off the road and struck a telephone junction box Wednesday at 8:20 a.m. One victim was taken to Memorial Hospital. The driver, Krista L. King, 46, of North Lewisburg, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

Deputies met with a resident form the 15000 block of Fish Road to investigate a dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Wednesday at 9:56 a.m.

A deputy responded to U.S. 33 near the U.S. 36/Route 4 south exit to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2016 Subaru Forester that was struck by debris that fell from a bridge Wednesday at 10:39 a.m.

While on patrol, a deputy found a property damage crash at the intersection of Route 161 and Route 4 involving an unknown vehicle that struck a traffic sign and a utility pole and then left the scene Wednesday at 10:44 a.m.

A deputy responded to the 22000 block of Johnson Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2015 Kia Sedona that struck a deer Wednesday at 7:07 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 20000 block of Peoria Loop Road to resolve a dispute between an ex-boyfriend and an ex-girlfriend Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 21000 block of Raymond Road to investigate a person possibly threatening self-harm Wednesday at 11:04 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

