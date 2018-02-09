According to Marysville Police Department reports:

After extensive work by Marysville Police, the report from Thursday’s police beat of the female juvenile being abducted was proven to be false. Charges are pending for falsification, while other aspects of the case are still being investigated.

Marysville Police responded to a residence on Damos Way for a dispute Wednesday at 9:58 p.m.

Tina Hoffman, 41, of Raymond, was cited for driving under suspension Wednesday at 11:38 p.m.

Jason E. Maynard, 43, of Van Kirk Drive, was cited for possession of marijuana Thursday at 4:20 p.m. Brittany N. Lynn, 27, of Wolford Maskill Road, was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments. Jeremy D. Slone, 34, of Woldford Maskill Road, was cited for possession of marijuana and driving under suspension, and was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Champaign County.

Sharon McGlone, 66, of Windsor Drive, was cited for driving under suspension Thursday at 7:50 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies and a Richwood Police officer were sent to a residence on East Blagrove Street in Richwood to investigate a runaway juvenile Thursday at 2:48 a.m.

A deputy responded to Yoakum Road near Hartley Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2013 Nissan Titan that struck a deer Thursday at 6:01 a.m.

A deputy went to the Marian County Jail in Indiana to take custody of Shakayla D. Stone, 18, of Indianpolis, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 8:28 a.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the 15000 block of Route 739 for a property damage crash involving a 2004 Ford F-150 that struck a utility pole Thursday at 9:52 a.m. The State Patrol investigated the crash.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to the intersection of Watkins Road and Beecher Gamble Road to investigate an injury crash involving a 2004 Acura TL that drove off the road, struck a fence, and then struck a tree Thursday at 3:17 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 17000 block of Poling Road for suicide attempt Thursday at 7:30 p.m. One person was taken to the Memorial Hospital.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 18000 block of Route 347 in Broadway to investigate aan assault involving two males Thursday at 9:56 p.m.

A deputy responded to Whitestone Road near Black Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2015 Kia Sorento that struck a deer Thursday at 10:57 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

