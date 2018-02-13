According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A business on Emmaus Road reported a break-in Monday at 2:37 a.m.

Chase McDowell, 33, of North Main Street, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union county Sunday at 11:41 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy met with a Whitehall Police Officer to take custody of Richard W. Hammond, 49, of Richwood, for an outstanding arrest warrant Monday at 3:12 a.m.

A deputy responded to the 8000 block of Corporate Boulevard to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2016 Toyota Corolla that drove off the road and struck a utility junction box Monday at 7:05 a.m. The driver, Debbie K. Englebrecht, 62, of Marysville, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control a motor vehicle.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 22000 block of Route 739 to investigate a trespassing complaint Monday at 9:06 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department were sent to a motel in the 10000 block of U.S. 42 to investigate a dispute between roommates Monday at 12:56 p.m. The parties were separated.

A deputy was dispatched to the 23000 block of Route 4 Monday at 1 p.m. to investigate a property damage crash that occurred on Feb. 7 involving an unknown vehicle that drove off the road, struck a fence and a utility junction box and then left the scene.

A deputy went to a business in the 23000 block of Route 4 to investigate a possible stolen check Monday at 1:47 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 18000 block of Route 347 to investigate a neighbor dispute Monday at 4:30 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 20000 block of Northwest Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving an unknown semi that drove off the road, into a yard and then left the scene Monday at 4:48 p.m.

Deputies and untis from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 20000 block of Route 47 to investigate a domestic dispute between two brothers Monday at 4:51 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 15000 block of County Home Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2006 Honda Element that struck a deer Monday at 5:28 p.m.

A deputy assisted a Richwood Police Officer with a domestic dispute at a residence on West Blagrove Street in Richwood Monday at 10:55 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

