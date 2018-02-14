According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of South Plum Street reported theft of prescription medication Monday at 2:38 p.m.

A resident of South Walnut Street reported unauthorized use of a motor vehicle Tuesday at 12:26 p.m.

Marysville Police is investigating a report of child endangerment on Collins Avenue Tuesday at 7:15 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was sent to a business in the 8500 block of Rausch Drive to investigate a possible stolen 2012 Chevrolet Express Van Tuesday at 8:32 a.m.

A deputy met with a Columbus Police officer to take custody of Quantez M. Alexander, 22, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 12:37 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 8000 block of Brock Road to investigate identity theft involving the victim’s personal information Tuesday at 2:53 p.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Chrystofer J. Carson, 19, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 3:03 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to the railroad crossings at Barker Road and Dog Leg Road to investigate a train blocking the crossing Tuesday at 4:24 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department, Pleasant Valley Fire District and the Concord Township Fire Department responded to the intersection of U.S. 42 and Watkins Road for an injury crash involving a 2004 Honda Civic that was struck by a 1988 Dodge truck Tuesday at 6:52 p.m. Two victims were taken to Dublin Methodist Hospital and one victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. The driver of the Honda, Darius J. Reed, 29, of Ostrander, was issued a traffic citation for failure to obey a traffic light.

A deputy went to the Clark County Jail to take custody of James M. Zahransky, 42, of Springfield, for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 11:18 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol could not be reached by press time.

