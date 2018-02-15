According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police is investigating a report of child endangerment on Grove Street Tuesday at 11:34 a.m.

A business on Route 31 reported receiving unwanted and harassing telephone call Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Mary J. Swartzentruber, 60, of 2009 Trophy Drive, was cited for passing a stopped school bus Tuesday at 2:54 p.m.

Marysville Police assisted Union County Sheriff’s Office with a hit-skip accident Tuesday at 5:40 p.m.

Marysville Police is investigating a report of a missing juvenile Wednesday at 12:19 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to Route 736 near Hickory Ridge Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2012 Dodge Avenger that struck a deer Wednesday at 6:40 a.m.

Deputies responded to the 19000 block of Springdale Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2009 Ford Ranger that struck a dog Wednesday at 9:22 a.m.

A deputy investigated threatening statements that were made at a residence in the 16000 block of Allen Center Road involving a utility contractor Wednesday at 9:32 a.m.

A deputy met with a Columbus Police Officer to take custody of James K. Haggen, 26, of Toledo, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 3:58 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to the railroad crossing on Johnson Road at Darby Pottersburg Road to investigate a train blocking the crossing Wednesday at 4:39 p.m.

A deputy responded to the U.S. 33 off-ramp to Route 161 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2016 GMC Terrain and a 2012 Honda Accord Wednesday at 4:49 p.m.

A deputy investigated a trespassing complaint that occurred at a residence in the 22000 block of McAdow Road Wednesday at 5:46 p.m.

A deputy was sent to Memorial Hospital to take custody of a juvenile for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 9:47 p.m. The juvenile was taken to the Central Ohio Youth Center.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 14000 block of County Home Road to investigate a possible burglary Wednesday at 11:18 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

