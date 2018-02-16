According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police are investigating an inducing panic report on Route 4 Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

A resident of Taylor Avenue reported receiving unwanted and threatening phone calls Wednesday at 7:17 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to East Ninth Street for a male who had reportedly made threats of self-harm Wednesday at 9:51 p.m.

Marysville Police are investigating a report of a rape Thursday at 3:41 a.m. The suspect has been identified, according to Deputy Chief Tony Brooks.

Susan L. Bradford, 37, of North Maple Street, was arrested for theft from a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard Thursday at 6:55 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Thomas E. Hannon, 45, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 9:56 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies met with a resident from the12000 block of Black Road to investigate a domestic dispute between a husband and wife Thursday at 10:48 a.m. As a result of the investigation, Brett E. Eberhard, 34, of Marysville, was arrested for domestic violence. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 18000 block of Route 4 to investigate the theft of a snowplow blade Thursday at 11:15 a.m.

Deputies responded to the residence in the 23000 block of Route 4 to investigate an assault involving two females Thursday at 1:07 a.m.

A deputy met with a resident from the 17000 block of Coffee Tree Drive to investigate the theft of money from a bank account Thursday at 1:14 p.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 11000 block of Watkins Road to take custody of Philip N. Salmons, 49, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 2 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A Union County Deputy assisted the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with a domestic dispute at a residence on Rosedale Road in Madison County Thursday at 2:07 p.m.

A Union County Deputy met wit a Marion County Deputy to take custody of Jeremy L. Jordan, 36, of West Mansfield, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 6 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 9500 block of Route 38 to investigate a burglary where cash, coins and a diamond ring were stolen Thursday at 8:04 p.m.

A deputy and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for a vehicle fire Thursday at 8:15 p.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Joshua P. Chmielwiski, 27, of Columbus, and Mario R. White, 32, of Columbus, for outstanding arrest warrants Thursday at 11:33 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol could not be reached.

