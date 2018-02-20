According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police responded to multiple reports of vehicles being egged Saturday at 12:27 p.m. Deputy Chief Tony Brooks said nine vehicles on Chariot Way were affected.

“There was probably little to no damage to anything,” he said.

Brooks said police have followed up with area stores that sell eggs, though they haven’t found anything yet. There have been no further reports of vehicles being egged since Saturday.

A dispute was reported at a residence on West Third Street Thursday at 11:57 a.m.

Marysville Police assisted Plain City Police and Memorial Hospital Staff with a combative patient Friday at 3:20 a.m.

A resident of Poplar Street reported being harassed via social media Friday at 9:35 a.m.

A business on Square Drive reported theft of a television Friday at 9:49 a.m.

A business on North Main Street reported theft of a motor vehicle Friday at 1:20 p.m.

A business on Beecher Gamble Road reported criminal trespass Friday at 1:33 p.m.

A resident of West Ninth Street reported theft of personal items from a motor vehicle Thursday at 5:08 p.m.

Anthony Redding, 48, of Cypress Drive was arrested for felonious assault and domestic violence Saturday at 3:43 a.m.

Amanda Atkinson, 32, of Marion, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Marion Sunday at 6:41 a.m.

A juvenile of Raymond was cited for driving with expired license plates Saturday at 4:23 p.m.

Marysville Police is investigating the death of a resident of Meadows Drive Saturday at 4:54 p.m.

A resident of Glen Oaks Court reported theft of a wallet from a motor vehicle Saturday at 7:02 p.m.

Timothy Ripley, 60, of Sandusky, was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday at 9:08 p.m.

Donald Dunham, 63, of Route 736, was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday at 10:47 p.m.

Jon Reaves, 28, of Bellefontaine, was arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal damaging and possession of marijuana Sunday at 2:23 a.m.

Trevor Sparks, 21, of Kenton, was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia Sunday at 12:39 p.m.

A dispute was reported at a business on North Main Street Sunday at 4:07 a.m.

Andrew Cupp, 42, of Fairwood Drive, was cited for leaving the scene of an accident Sunday at 11:12 a.m.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at a business on Emmaus Road Sunday at 8:09 p.m.

A resident of Deer Crossing Drive was transported to Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation Sunday at 10:59 p.m.

Chandra McMichael, 27, and Arthur Davis, 39, both of Willow Drive were cited for disorderly conduct Sunday at 1:55 a.m.

Chandra McMichael, 27, of Willow Drive, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct and resisting arrest Sunday at 8:10 a.m.

A business on North Main Street reported theft of merchandise Sunday at 4:55 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

The Journal-Tribune did not receive Sheriff’s Office reports by press time.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

