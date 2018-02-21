According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville police assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers with a drug seizure during a traffic stop Tuesday at 12:04 p.m.

Marysville police recovered a bicycle in the area of Grove Street Tuesday at 11:31 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated a crash in the 8000 block of Industrial Parkway involving a 2002 Ford Taurus that struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado Friday at 8:07 a.m.

Deputies and a medic from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to a domestic dispute at a residence in the 10000 block of Ketch Road Friday at 9:15 a.m. A 15-year male was taken into custody and transported to the Central Ohio Youth Center.

A deputy went to a business in the 12000 block of Beecher Gamble Road for trespassing complaint Friday at 1:39 p.m.

Deputies went to a business on London Avenue in Marysville to assist Plain City Police Department take custody of a male who had an active warrant out of their jurisdiction Friday at 2:35 p.m.

Deputies arrested Michael T. Robinson, 50, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 7:59 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

While on a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near Derio Road, deputies located drugs Friday at 8:08 p.m. Wayland N. James, 24, of Battle Creek, Michigan, was issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 7600 block of Brock Road for a domestic dispute Friday at 8:08 p.m. Hunter R. Kidd, 22, of Dublin, was arrested for domestic violence. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy responded to the 23000 bock of Johnson Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2012 Honda Civic that struck a deer Saturday at 12:56 a.m.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Route 4 at U.S. 36 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2004 Dodge Neon that failed to yield a stop sign and drove into a ditch Saturday at 1:34 a.m. The driver of the Dodge, Skylar A. Biggs, 19, of Marysville, was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield from a stop sign, failure to control and temporary permit violation.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 21000 block of Titus Road to recover a U-Haul truck and trailer Saturday at 6:22 p.m.

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Hawn Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2002 Buick Regal that drove off the roadway and struck a ditch and small trees before coming to a stop Saturday at 8:11 p.m. The driver of the Buick, Scotts A. Hughes, 60, of Plain City, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

As a result of a traffic stop in the 10000 block of U.S. 42, deputies issued citation to Bryan G. Hazlett, 37, of Hilliard, for failure to signal and possession of marijuana Saturday at 8:15 p.m.

A deputy assisted the Richwood Police Department investigated a domestic dispute that occurred at a residence on Forest Lane in Richwood Saturday at 11:24 p.m. The Richwood Police Department handled the investigation.

Deputies responded to a business on North Main Street, Marysville to assist officers form the Marysville Police Department with a report of a fight Sunday at 2:32 a.m. The Marysville Police Department handled the investigation.

Deputies investigated the theft of appliances form a residence in the 8300 block of Fig Grove Way Sunday at 2:32 a.m.

A deputy met with a Columbus Police Officer to take custody of Johnny L. Taylor, 54, of Columbus, for an outstanding warrant Sunday at 5:07 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies investigated a crash on Route 245 at Buck Road involving a 2007 Honda Civic that struck a deer Sunday at 9:59 p.m.

Deputies went to the 17000 block of Wheeler Green Road for a vehicle struck in a yard Sunday at 7:18 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the driver, William R. Hutchason, 38, of Richwood was intoxicated. He was issued citation for failure to control and operating a vehicle under the influence.

A deputy met with members of the Upper Arlington Police Department about 12:56 a.m., Monday, to take custody of Sean K. Amerine, 21, of Zanesfield. Amerine, who was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, was taken to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Jessie L. Lyons, 25, of Marengo, was cited for failure to control following a crash about 2:14 a.m., Monday, in the 19000 block of state Route 739. Deputies, along with units from the Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District responded to the scene to investigate an injury crash involving a 2002 Chevy Cavalier that swerved to avoid hitting a deer. The Cavalier swerved to miss the deer and hit a utility pole where it came to rest. Lyons was taken to Memorial Hospital.

