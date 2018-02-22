According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 36 that sent four kids and an adult to the hospital Wednesday at 8:32 a.m. An International Harvester tractor trailer, driven by Connie Adkins, 53, of Newark, struck the back of a 2016 Kia Sorento that was stopped at a stop sign at Myers Road. The Kia ran off the left side of the road into the grass, while the tractor-trailer came to rest on the road.

The driver of the Kia, Brandy Snyder, was taken to Memorial Hospital by Marysville EMS. Kane and Aden Boster, 7 and 5 respectively, and Zoey Snyder, 9, were taken to Memorial Hospital by Maryville EMS. Jade Snyder, of 12, was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. All four children are from Marysville, and had minor injuries.

Adkins was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.

Phillip Roberts, 43, of Marion, was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control after driving his 1996 Pontiac Grand Prix off the left side of Route 4 today at 5:04 a.m. and hitting guardrail. He was taken to Marion General Hospital for minor injuries.

According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Tyiesha N. Sheckler, 26, of Meadows Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Wednesday at 6:29 a.m.

Marysville Police responded to a residence on Three Oaks Drive for a civil issue Monday at 9:29 p.m.

A juvenile of London Avenue was cited for drug abuse and a juvenile of Kenny lane was cited for trafficking in drugs Tuesday at 12:32 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to a business on West Fifth Street for a physical altercation Monday at 5:09 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered an ID card at a business on Damascus Road Tuesday at 11:52 p.m.

A resident of Wind-Mil Drive reported suspicious condition Wednesday at 4:07 a.m.

Jonathan D. Salmon, 35, of Huntsville, was cited for drug abuse of marijuana and driving under suspension Wednesday at 12:06 p.m.

A resident of West Sixth Street reported a stolen vehicle Wednesday at 2:20 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated the theft of gasoline from a business in the 17000 block of Waldo Road Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

A deputy investigated the theft of a semi-trailer from a business on Honda Parkway Wednesday at 10:39 a.m.

A deputy went to business in the 20000 block of Johnson Road to investigate a harassing phone call Wednesday at 12:35 p.m.

An arrest warrant was served on Philip Salmons, 49, of Marysville at the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated a crash at Route 739 and Route 31 involving a tractor-trailer that struck a stop sign Wednesday at 7:45 p.m.

