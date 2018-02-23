According to Marysville Police Department reports:

While investigating an unrelated incident, Marysville Police discovered health and safety violations at a business on U.S. 36 Wednesday at 11:15 p.m.

A resident of Cable was taken to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Wednesday at 10:36 p.m.

Marysville Police investigated a report of a threatening message sent by a juvenile Tuesday at 9:41 a.m.

Marysville Police assisted the Union County Sheriff’s Office with drug paraphernalia seizure during a traffic stop Thursday at 5:48 p.m.

Marysville Police assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol with a drug paraphernalia seizure during a traffic stop Thursday at 7:44 p.m.

A resident of West Third Street reported suspicious conditions Thursday at 8:53 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

The Journal-Tribune did not receive Sheriff’s Office reports by press time.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no other injury crash or arrest reports for today.

