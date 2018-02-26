According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers responded to the intersection of routes 31 and 347 for an injury crash that sent four people to the hospital Friday at 12:55 a.m.

Bailey Thompson, no age given, of Columbus, was driving a 2014 Ford F-500 series truck north on Route 31 when it was struck by a 2012 GMC Sierra going east on route 347 driven by Jason Lewis, 42, of New York. Thompson and Lewis were taken to Memorial Hospital, as were Lewis’ passengers Josiah Shamel, 42, of Marion and Matt Stock, no age or residence given, were also taken to Memorial Hospital.

Lewis was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.

According to Marysville Police Department reports:

David Winkle Jr., 35, of Warren, was cited for driving under suspension and speeding Thursday at 4:07 p.m.

Shawn Needles, 27, of Ostrander, was arrested for driving under the influence Friday at 5:12 a.m.

Marysville Police recovered a vehicle license plate Friday at 11 a.m. It has been returned to the owner.

A resident of Tarragon Drive was taken to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Friday at 7:50 p.m.

Michael O’Connors, 53, of North Main Street, was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday at 1:43 p.m.

A resident of Calvary Road reported fraudulent credit card charges Saturday at 10:17 a.m.

A business on North Main Street reported theft of merchandise Saturday at 2:37 p.m.

A dispute was reported in the area of Mulberry Street and West Seventh Street Saturday 2:57 p.m.

A resident of West Fifth Street reported theft of a temporary vehicle license plate Saturday at 4:21 p.m.

A juvenile of Grove Court was arrested and taken to the Central Ohio Youth Center for probation violation Saturday at 8:38 p.m.

A resident of Valley Drive reported receiving harassing messages on social media Saturday at 8:44 p.m.

A dispute was reported at a business on East Fifth Street Sunday at 12:15 a.m.

A business on North Main Street reported theft of merchandise Sunday at 8:36 a.m.

Roger Phillips, 35, of Scott Farms Boulevard was cited for menacing Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

While on patrol, a deputy discovered several individuals stealing gasoline form a farm in the 17000 block of Waldo Road Friday at 12:05 a.m. As a result of the investigation, three juveniles were arrested for criminal trespassing and curfew violations and taken to the Central Ohio Youth Center. In addition, Emmanuel T. Belville, 19, of Marysville, was arrested for theft and criminal trespassing and Phoenix B. Brey, 18, of Marysville, was arrested for criminal trespassing. Belville and Brey were taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies and units form the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Liberty Township Fire Department and Marysville Fire Department responded to an injury crash at the intersection of Route 347 and Route 31 involving a 2012 GMC Sierra that struck a private ambulance Friday at 12:55 a.m. The State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

A deputy was sent to a property in the 14000 block of Weaver Road to investigate damage to a yard Friday at 1:59 p.m.

A deputy met with a contractor to investigate the theft of a scissor lift from a business in the 24000 block of Honda Parkway Friday at 3:02 p.m.

A deputy went to a residence on Converse Avenue a Plain City to arrest Sherilyn Davis, 29, of Plain City, for an outstanding warrant Friday at 5:48 p.m. She was taken to the Marysville Police Department and released after posting a bond.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near Mitchell Dewitt Road, a deputy charged Hobert R. Young III, 38, of Marysville with possession of marijuana Friday at 8:28 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near Beecher Gambled Road, a deputy arrested James A. Toney, 63, of Westerville, for operating a vehicle while under the influence Friday at 10:24 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies assisted a Richwood Police Officer with a search for a person threatening to commit suicide Friday at 11:21 p.m. The Richwood Police Department handled the investigation.

Deputies were sent to a business in the 20000 block of Johnson Road to investigate a dispute between the business and a truck driver Saturday at 1 a.m.

A deputy met with a Whitehall Police Officer to take custody of Ija M. Word, 27, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 1:25 a.m. She was taken to the Marysville Police Department and released after posting a bond.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 16000 block of Martin Welch Road to investigate a missing person Saturday at 12:08 p.m. The person was later found.

Deputies and the Union County Dog Warden were sent to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate a dog bite Saturday at 4:46 p.m.

A deputy responded to Route 161 near Scheiderer Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze that drove off the road and into a field Saturday at 7:03 p.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred in the 13000 block of Hinton Mill Road involving a moving van that struck several mailboxes Sunday at 8:19 a.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on Route 4 near the Delaware County Line, a deputy charged Edward T. Jackson Jr., 34, of Columbus, with possession of marijuana Sunday at 9:52 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 9000 block of Route 4 to investigate a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Sunday at 8:24 p.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred in the 7900 block of Industrial Parkway involving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox that struck a 2017 Chevrolet Impala Sunday at 8:42 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 13000 block of Route 4 to investigate harassing messages that were received on a social media website Sunday at 11:20 p.m.

