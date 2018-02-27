According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Woodcrest Drive reported theft of a watch while at a business on Coleman’s Crossing Sunday at 4:12 p.m.

Suspicious conditions were reported at a business on Square Drive Sunday at 10:24 p.m.

A business on Chestnut Street reported a broken window Monday at 9:13 a.m.

A business on U.S. 36 reported theft of merchandise Monday at 4:17 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to a residence in the 33000 block of Fields Road for an overdose Monday at 6:35 a.m. One person was transported to Memorial Hospital.

As a result of a traffic stop on Route 4 near Macklin Road, a deputy arrested Joseph P. Cox, 41, of Blacklick, for an outstanding warrant form the Adult Parole Authority Monday at 9:06 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 18000 block of Route 347 to investigate the theft of gasoline Monday at 10:52 a.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on Tullymore Drive near Hyland Croy Road, a deputy arrested Aaron J. Schwarz, 31, of Springfield, for an outstanding warrant from the Hilliard Police Department Monday at 11:12 a.m. He was turned over to a Hilliard Police Officer.

A deputy met with a trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to take custody of Frank N. Solomon, 34, of Columbus, for an outstanding warrant Monday at 1:31 a.m. He was taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy responded to the 15000 block of Route 347 to investigate a property damage crash involving a Post Office vehicle that struck a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze Monday at 3:37 p.m. The driver of the Cruze, Christian W. Brooks, 27, of Delaware, was issued a traffic citation for failure to drive in marked lanes.

A deputy went to the Multi-County Jail in Marion to take custody of Dean A. Spearman, 38, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Monday at 4:57 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a business on Main Street in Raymond to investigate an employee being harassed by a customer Monday at 5:02 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 15000 block of Paver Barnes Road to investigate a littering complaint Monday at 5:20 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

