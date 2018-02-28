According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police recovered an Ohio driver license and EMT card Monday at 2:55 p.m.

A resident of McAuliffe Place reported a dispute Monday at 9:31 p.m.

Subject found to have unauthorized prescription drugs in possession during a traffic stop Tuesday at 1:41 a.m.

Marysville Police is investigating suspicious conditions from an online texting app Tuesday at 8:55 a.m.

Jordan Gaines, 18, of Greenwood Boulevard, was arrested for aggravated menacing Tuesday at 1:25 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on West Magnetic Street in Magnetic Springs to investigate a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Tuesday at 12:51 a.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Whitney L. Levally, 31, of Richwood, for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 5:08 a.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy responded to the 21000 block of Bear Swamp Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2015 Kia Sorento that struck a deer Tuesday at 6:59 a.m.

A deputy went to the Auglaize County Jail to take custody of Brittany S. Boneta, 27, of Cridersville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 8:38 a.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to the railroad tracks in the 13000 block of Fladt Road to investigate a trespassing complaint Tuesday at 11:49 a.m.

A deputy investigated the theft of newspapers that is occurring at a residence in the 15000 block of Macklin Road Tuesday at 1:19 p.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 13000 block of Route 47 to investigate a littering complaint Tuesday at 3:38 p.m.

A deputy met with an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper to take custody of Angelina B. Escobedo, 22, of Galloway, for an outstanding warrant Tuesday at 4:35 p.m. She was taken to the Marysville Police Department and released after posting a bond.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 26000 block of Claibourne Road to investigate threatening text messages Tuesday at 5:09 p.m.

Deputies arrested Alyssa M. Carver, 25, of Raymond, for an outstanding warrant at the Union County courthouse Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Mark P. Chmielewski, 46, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 6:28 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

